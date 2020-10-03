Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CFFN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,900 shares in the company, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,212,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

