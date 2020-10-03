Capital One Financial Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.95.

Shares of PXD opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 285,276 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

