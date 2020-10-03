Capital Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

CBNK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

