Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ANGO opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.33 and a beta of 0.50. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AngioDynamics by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AngioDynamics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 137,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

