Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CATC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

