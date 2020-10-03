Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.
CGO stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.73.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
