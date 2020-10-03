Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

CGO stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

