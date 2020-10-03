Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

CHW stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

