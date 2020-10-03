Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on November 6th

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Cabot Microelectronics has raised its dividend payment by 133.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

