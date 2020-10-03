Brokers Set Expectations for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of TRYIY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

