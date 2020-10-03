Brokerages Set Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) PT at $123.80

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 228,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,862. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

