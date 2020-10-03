Brokerages Set InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Target Price at $85.40

Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $56.77. 233,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 328.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at $764,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

