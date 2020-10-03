Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Target Price at $12.38

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $303.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

