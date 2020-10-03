Brokerages Set CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Target Price at $57.33

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after buying an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after buying an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after buying an additional 660,374 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,147,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

