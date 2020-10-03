Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.84. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,232,000 after purchasing an additional 359,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

