Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.56 Million

Analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $84.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.45 million and the highest is $84.70 million. Workiva posted sales of $74.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $342.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $390.26 million, with estimates ranging from $385.42 million to $398.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,548 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. 146,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $61.50.

Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

