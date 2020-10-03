Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $238.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

