Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.19. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,329. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.