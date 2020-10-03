Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IntriCon.
IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
IIN stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.96. 26,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,065. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.