Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $11.96. 26,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,065. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

