Brokerages Expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Shares of FISV opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 243.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 110.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

