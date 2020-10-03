Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.70. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.