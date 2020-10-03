Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $783.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $887.31 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 55,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

