Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post sales of $24.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Regenxbio reported sales of $14.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $122.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $158.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $166.03 million, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $262.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Regenxbio stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 214,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The stock has a market cap of $990.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Regenxbio by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

