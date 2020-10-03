Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Regenxbio reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.