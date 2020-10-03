Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $41.36. 1,003,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 381.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,979,159 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,506,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

