Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

BTVCY stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

