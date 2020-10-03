BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $558,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock worth $6,340,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after buying an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 905,473 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after buying an additional 437,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 375,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 330,004 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

