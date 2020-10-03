Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

BCLI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sankesh Abbhi bought 46,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $607,659.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,930 shares of company stock worth $828,557 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,523.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $603,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

