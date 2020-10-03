Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,344 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $111,222.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,024.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,020 shares of company stock worth $3,185,846. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.28. 199,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

