Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $225.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BA. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.19.

NYSE BA opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

