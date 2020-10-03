B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.