Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 308 ($4.02) target price on the stock.

LON BLTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Blancco Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.87.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

