Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
BUI stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.
Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile
