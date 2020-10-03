Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BSD opened at $13.48 on Friday. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

