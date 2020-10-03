BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

