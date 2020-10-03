Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

Shares of BNY opened at $13.68 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.