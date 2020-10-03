BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:BBK opened at $15.42 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.