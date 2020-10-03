BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:BBK opened at $15.42 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

