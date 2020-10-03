BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BLW stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

