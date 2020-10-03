BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $14.32 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

