BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BAF opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

