Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

