BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $79,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 386,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $596,101.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $834,040.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

