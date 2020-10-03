BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

BEAT stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

