BidaskClub Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Sell

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERI. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

