BidaskClub Upgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.