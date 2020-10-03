BidaskClub Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) to Buy

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

PIPR stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $295.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.29 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Southside Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Southside Bancshares

