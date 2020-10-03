BidaskClub Upgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDC. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CEO David B. Katzman bought 1,278,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

