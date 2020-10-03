BidaskClub Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Semtech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
