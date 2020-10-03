BidaskClub Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Semtech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

