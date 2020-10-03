BidaskClub Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Hold”

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBYI. ValuEngine lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $102,232. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

