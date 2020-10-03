BidaskClub Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NAVI. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.