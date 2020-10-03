BidaskClub Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

